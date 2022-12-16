General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanedra Bahadur Karki, has said the publications of the Gorkhapatra Sansthan (Corporation) should speak the voices of people.

In his address to a ceremony organised on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of the ‘The Rising Nepal’, the English-language national daily published by the Gorkhapatra Sansthan, here today, the Minister said the Gorkhapatra and its sister publication ‘The Rising Nepal’ (TRN), should keep their identities as the sources of credible and impartial news intact.

“The publications of Gorkhapatra Sansthan need to continue to represent the people’s voices, and they should be further developed as more reliable and readable sources of information,” the Minister asserted, adding that it was a matter of pride that the paper today celebrated its 57th anniversary.

Talking about the recent elections to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly, he said through the elections peoples expressed their aspirations for development and prosperity and he as the HoR member-elect committed to fulfilling his responsibility towards the people.

‘The Rising Nepal’ started its publication on16 December, 1965, as the first English broadsheet newspaper in the country, 64 years after the publication of its sister organisation, Gorkhapatra.

Its first editor was Barun Shumsher Rana. Now, Bhimsen Thapa has taken charge of the 15th editor of the newspaper.

On the occasion, the Ministry secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal stressed the need for making the newspaper more credible, decent, impartial, readable and pro-people.

Executive chairperson of the Gorkhapatra Corporation, Vishnu Prasad Subedi, said the publications of the corporation were gradually improving as compared to the past.

He pledged to make further reforms in their presentation, style and language in the days to come.

Source: National News Agency Nepal