Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the government is working to transform Nepali people's desire for peace, development and good governance into reality. He also expressed the commitment to protecting and promoting religious and cultural festivals and traditions of the country.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of Haritalika Teej, a great festival of Nepali Hindu women and alike, he has expressed his best wishes for good health, longevity and progress to all the Nepali sisters living in the country and abroad. "All religious communities in Nepal observe this festival with faith while wishing for their family's good health and longevity," he said.

Prime Minister Deuba has wished that this festival inspire all to move forward with unity in the direction of establishing it as the foundation of national unity by enhancing mutual harmony, good will and tolerance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal