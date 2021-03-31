Human Rights

Lawmakers from the ruling party have said development achievements during the tenure of the incumbent government were overlooked.

Airing their views in a special hour of the House of Representatives today, they were of the view of recognizing the government activities and ‘giving up’ the mentality of protesting the government just for protest sake.

Nepal Communist Party (UML)’s Shanta Chaudhary thanked the government for what it has, according to her, for promotion of agriculture sector, for the establishment of industrial village, implementation of social security allowance and proper management of coronavirus vaccine.

Rajendra Kumar KC of Nepali Congress sought a fair investigation into the recent Badigaun incident in Baglung, action against the guilty and proper management of the injured.

Condemning the civilian suppression in Myanmar, he called for the restoration of democracy there.

Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Center)’s Dev Prasad Gurung reminded the House of the provision requiring the Prime Minister to win the vote of confidence from the parliament in the aftermath of Supreme Court’s verdict to reinstate it. He accused the government of rendering the parliament devoid of business.

Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal’s Laxmanlal Karna sought the government prompt action to tackle the rising air pollution across the country.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party’s Prem Suwal insisted on the need of making Covid-19 test more effective and taking other additional measures to mitigate its risk.

Durga Poudel, Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel, Laxmi Pariyar, and Ganga Chaudhary Satgauwa were among those drawing the government’s attention towards the people’s livelihood issues.

Similarly, taking time in a zero hour of the House of Representatives today, lawmaker Tek Bahadur Basnet questioned the government when it would continue to make the reinstated HoR without any business.

Tek Bahadur Basnet, Dr Dila Sangroula, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Dibya Rajbhandari and Purna Kumari Subedi, Balkrishna Khand also put their views in the session.

The government was pressed for resettlement of youth migrants returned home during the Covid-19 crisis, effectiveness of development budget, finding out the status of enforced disappeared as per the peace agreement, taking stern action against those involved in the Baglung incident

Prakash Rasaili ‘ Snehi’, Devendra Kandel, Dil Kumari, Dev Prasad Timilsina, Nawaraj Silwal, Narayan Prasad Khatiwada wereamong those putting views in the session drew the government attention towards the contemporary issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal