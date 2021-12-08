General

The government has announced six hilly districts in the Sudurpashim Province as natural disaster-hit areas.

A high-level government team headed by Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale on October 20 visited the districts to assess the losses of lives and property caused by floods and landslides triggered by off-season rains and recommended the government to identity them as the crisis-hit districts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has, being based on the same recommendation, announced Dadeldhura, Bajhang, Bajura, Darchula, Baitadi and Doti as the districts affected by the crisis till mid-February, 2022 as per the Disaster Risk Mitigation and Management Act, 2017. BS.

Of nine districts in the Sudurpaschim, Bajhang and Doti had suffered the massive losses of lives. Unseasonal rains in last October had resulted in the 37 deaths in the Province and the losses of property worth billions of rupees.

Dipayal Silgadhi municipality, KI Singh, Adarsha, Jorayal and Sayal rural municipalities in Doti; Nawadurga, Amargadhi, Ali Taal, Ganyapdhura and Parashuram rural municipalities in Dadeldhura; Thalara, Bitthadchir, Khaptadchhanna and Jaya Prithvi rural municipalities in Bajhang; Sigas and Shibanath rural municipalities in Baitadi; Duhun and Api Himal rural municipalities in Darchula and Himali and Jagannath rural municipalities in Bajura have been recognized as the crisis-hit districts by the government. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal