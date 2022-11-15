Key Issues

The government has decided to give a two-day public holiday for government entities in view of the elections to the Member of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed about this today through a notice, which states that government offices and public entities will be observing the public holiday on November 20 and 21.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Phanindramani Pokhrel, teaching institutes or schools serving as the polling locations for the voting for the twin elections on November 20 are entitled for the public holiday for four days beginning from November 18.

It may be noted that the Election Commission earlier urged the government to give public holiday as far as possible so as to encourage the public to take part in the voting taking place simultaneously across the country. The EC believes that public holidays will help increase voters’ turnout.

Meanwhile, the Tribhuvan University (TU) has decided to give public holidays in all subordinate campuses and offices for four days beginning from November 17. According to TU information and Public Relations Division Chief Yogendra Prasad Dahal, some of TU colleges are serving as the polling locations and it decides to give public holiday in view of the elections so that its daily activities remain unaffected.

Meantime, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Office has decided to cease regular flights towards the domestic service on November 20 when the country is witnessing the voting for the twin elections. As said by Office Spokesperson Teknath Sitaula, however, there will be no halt to chartered flights on the voting day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal