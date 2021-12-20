education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has appealed to the people to support the government's campaign to vaccinate against corona virus.

During a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the provincial governments at the Prime Minister's Office in Singha Durbar today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on the occasion of the beginning of the special vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Government Spokesperson Karki said it was the duty of all to make the campaign successful. "The Prime Minister had pledged during his inauguration to vaccinate all the remaining Nepali citizens by mid-April to save the lives of the people. That commitment has turned into reality. But everyone has an equal role to play in making it a success,” Karki said.

Sufficient budget for vaccine: Minister Sharma

Minister for Finance Janardan Sharma 'Prabhakar' extended his gratitude to one and all to make the vaccination drive a success and viewed that vaccination success would aid in economic growth of the country.

Pressing for the need to achieve success in vaccination drive ahead of the timeline, Minister Sharma shared that there was sufficient budget for vaccination drive.

Sharma assured that human resources would be arranged if there were human resources crunch for the vaccination drive. Urging cooperation from the local and provincial level to make vaccination drive a success, he shared that over Rs 33.24 billion has been spent for vaccination drive till date.

He also said that the government had another Rs 33 billion for vaccination drive in its fund.

Similarly, Minister for Home Affairs Balkrishna Khand directed all the chief district officers of various districts to take forward the vaccination drive to bring all target groups under the ambit of vaccines against COVID-19.

Stating that although a big number of target group had got vaccinated against COVID-19, the country had not done away with COVID-19 yet, he underscored the need to comply with the health safety protocols against COVID-19.

Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada said that vaccination drive was satisfactory in the urban areas and the drive was being taken forward in the rural areas enthusiastically.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to expedite works so as to achieve cent per cent success in vaccination drive within mid-April next year.

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rajendra Prasad Shrestha said that the three-tier government should work actively to launch vaccination drive in their respective area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal