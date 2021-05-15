General

The national flag-carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is bringing oxygen cylinders from Beijing, the capital of China and Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The NAC A-330 wide body left for Muscat this morning to pick up 600 oxygen gas cylinders to be received from Oman in assistance. The Non Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) and the Nepali Embassy in Oman had facilitated for the assistance. The NAC aircraft will be returning from Muscat this evening.

Similarly, the NAC wide body is scheduled to leave for Beijing at 11:00 pm today to bring medical assistance which also includes oxygen cylinders provided by the Government of China. Besides, preparation is on to bring eight oxygen concentrators from China. The government plans to send the NAC wide body to China on May 15, 16 and 17 to bring 550 oxygen cylinders per each flight amidst the raging Covid-19 crisis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal