The federal government has collected more than Rs 23 million plus revenue from autumn climbing permit issued this year.

According to the information provided by Meera Acharya, the Director at Mountaineering section at the Department of Tourism, a governmental authority tasked for the climbing permits, the department has collected 197350 $ which in Nepali rupees stands at Rs 23 million 78 thousand 356.50 based on latest exchange rate.

As of 14 September, 25 expedition teams that include 230 climbers including 52 female climbers are given official autumn climbing permits. Six mountains ranging from above 6000 meter to 8000 meter plus are being climbed this season. Six mountains are Mariyang (6528 m.), Mt Putha Himchuli (7246 m.), Mt Kumbhakarna (Jannu) (7710 m.), Mt Manaslu (8163 m.), Mt Dhaulagiri (8167 m.) and Mt Kanchenjunga (8586 m.).

The biggest permits is issue for Mt Manaslu i.e. 171 climbers from 17 teams which includes 38 female climbers. The lowest volume of permit is for Mt Putha Himchuli and Mt. Kanchenjunga with each of 3 climbers.

Five male-only climbers of an expedition are attempting Mt Kumbhakarna, eight climbers including 1 female representing an expedition are vying for Mariyang and 40 climbers including 12 female climbers are afoot to scale Mt Dhaulagiri.

''Primarily in Nepal the prime climbing season is spring which ranges from March, April and May'', said Tshiring Jangbu Sherpa, an international mountain guide from Nepal who also guided Nepal's first Everest Height Measurement team to scale the Mt. Everest in 2019. He added, ''Autumn is also chosen by some climbers which falls in the months of September, October and November.''

Source: National News Agency Nepal