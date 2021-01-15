Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Leelanath Shrestha, has said that the government was committed to safeguarding the life of every citizen.

At a programme organised to distribute warm clothes to those affected from cold wave and cold at Sukhipur municipality of Siraha district, Minister Shrestha shared that the government has made preparation of disaster management so that no one will have to lose his/her life due to cold.

"In previous years, many people had to lose their lives due to cold. The government is serious to prevent such situation and it is committed to save life of every citizen," he said.

Minister Shrestha further said that the government has made preparedness as children and senior citizens face many problems during winter every year.

Urging the local governments to make arrangement of warm clothes and relief collecting details on time as poor and Dalit families become victim during winter season, he mentioned that the government would not allow any weakness in the task of safeguarding the citizens.

Minister Shrestha stated that the government would accelerate different programmes including road connectivity expansion, hospital construction and community building for Dalits and housing programmes, expressing belief that such activities would make great support in development of the district.

Similarly, Provincial Chief of Lumbini Province, Dharmanath Yadav, said that three-tier governments should coordinate to save the life of the people from disaster as it was the responsibility of the government to save the life of citizens.

On the occasion, Minister Shrestha distributed quilts to 200 people including senior citizens, disabled persons and poor families.

Source: National News Agency Nepal