The government has decided not to implement the decision of a thematic committee under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to cut subsidy on chemical fertilizers.

A Cabinet meeting held today at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers agreed to halt the Ministry's decision to cut the subsidy and keep it unchanged. As a result, prices of chemical fertilizers remain unchanged.

The meeting felt the need for a detailed study on the issue before taking any decision further about the reduction of subsidy, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma. The government has taken measures for further systematising the subsidy entitled to farmers for the purchase of chemical fertilizers.

Prior to this, the Fertilizer Supplies and Distribution Management Committee under the Minister decided to cut the subsidy to farmers for the purchase of chemical fertilizers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal