General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the government is always ready to guarantee security to the foreign investors.

He said so while addressing a programme organised in his honour by the Britain-based Nepali Janasamparka Samiti on Saturday. PM Deuba reiterated that the government would support in encouraging the foreign investors.

He shared that since the topic of granting Nepali citizenship to the non-resident Nepalis is related to the Constitution of Nepal, it would not be possible at present. Pointing out the possibility of the Nepalis who have acquired the British citizenship becoming the MP in the UK, the PM appreciated the non-resident Nepalis for continuously extending cooperation to Nepal.

Samiti president Yubaraj Gurung on the occasion briefed the Prime Minister on the activities of the Samiti and also drew his attention to the problems and challenges faced by the non-resident Nepalis.

PM Deuba arrived in London on Friday night, leading the Nepali delegation to the World Leaders' Summit in the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). The COP26 is taking place in Glasgow city of Scotland, the UK from today to November 12.

Source: National News Agency Nepal