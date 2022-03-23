General

Minister for Law and Justice Dilendra Prasad Badu has said the incumbent government was formed at a special time with a special duty and responsibility.

While inaugurating a two-day national conference and AGM of the Association of Community Radio Broadcasters Nepal (ACORAB) here today, the Minister explained that the current government was constituted with a special mandate to establish the constitutional supremacy.

On the occasion, he lauded the role of radio in developing and cultivating the cultural awareness among the people and in contributing to the protection of the Constitution. Radio has its role in making authorities concerned accountable to the people, according to him.

Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Baikuntha Aryal said the government was preparing to establish to Mass Media Academy but was never meant to control the media.

Chair of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Bipul Pokhrel talked about a weak editorial in radio, underlining the need of addressing the issues of target groups in media-related laws.

The current situation of child marriage and the role of religious leaders, community radio and bodies concerned for its minimization, efforts for the strengthening of local governments, issues, challenges and role of community radio stations and best and exemplary practices of community radio and its future course of action are among the agenda of thematic discussions of the event that will conclude by issuing a declaration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal