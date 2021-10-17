General

Government offices across the country including the Kathmandu Valley that remained closed for the Dashain festival have resumed after a five consecutive-day closure.

Following this, these offices have witnessed a pressure of service seekers. Government offices remained closed for six days for the 15-day Dashain (on Ghatasthapana that marks the beginning of the festival and from seventh day to 11th day).

Most of ministries in the Kathmandu Valley have seen a dense presence of service seekers. Singha Durbar, the government's main administrative centre, has reopened.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki reported back for duty, said Karki's personal secretary Rajji Thapa.

Similarly, the market has reopened while traffics have started plying.

The 15-day festival continues today on the 12th day of the festival. During the festival, Hindu people visit their relatives and families to receive 'Tika' and 'Jamara' and blessings from their elders and seniors. The festival concludes on Kojagrat Purnami that falls on October 19 this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal