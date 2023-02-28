Key Issues

The government has operated the integrated website management system (IWMS) and the web monitoring system in a bid to strengthen security system by bringing uniformity in websites of all government sectors.

The two systems are developed by the Department of Information Technology (DoIT) as per the directive for the Development and Management of Government Agencies Websites, 2078 BS. Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma inaugurated both the systems amid a function here today.

Under the systems, government agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology including the Department of Information and Broadcasting, the Postal Services Department, the DoIT and the Department of Printing have operated their websites.

The service will be gradually expanded to other ministries and their subordinate bodies, said the DoIT.

On the occasion, Minister Sharma expressed the hope that the systems would help the government agencies to operate websites, and ease access of service seekers and decrease economic burden.

It would also help identify and resolve problems like website down and hacks and operate websites in a safe way, she added.

The procedure to manage the systems has been already passed, and they would be effectively managed through their implementation and monitoring, she said.

Communications and Information Technology Minister Sharma stressed the need for expanding the system across the country including at the local level.

"There is a tendency among offices and agencies of not running their own websites, thus not ensuring their security and not reducing state's expenses.

The systems have been developed in a way to provide easy and accessible services to service seekers. It will also help implement the monitoring part effectively," she said.

Similarly, the Ministry's secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal said the systems aim to bring uniformity in all government agencies' websites and help provide the same information in an easy and accessible way.

"This has helped reduce expenses each ministry and government agency has to spend in building their own websites. They can create websites for themselves on their own through the same kind of website templates. It also does not require qualified workforce," he said.

Secretary Aryal expressed the belief that the system would help manage the government information, slogan and information to be provided immediately in an easy manner.

A target has been set to expand the system, launched from the ministry and its four subordinate bodies, in all ministries and bodies gradually, he shared.

"The system continuously monitors and alerts where and which site is going to be hacked or down for what reasons. It will help make government websites more safe and to improve immediately if problems surface", added Aryal.

Similarly, Director General of the Department of Information Technology, Prem Charan Shrestha, opined that the system not only helps operate government websites in a safe manner, it would help recover immediately after carrying out monitoring of the government online system if it is hacked or downed.

The websites developed through this system would have features like—disabled-friendly, frequently asked questions, complaints management and automated assistant etc. A separate Mobile App has also been developed to view websites of government bodies through mobile.

The Department would provide system manager to government bodies to manage subordinate website. The concerned bodies would add or reduce menu sub-menu, to add slogan, logo to put details of employees, as well as their activities in their website.

The press release issued by the Department mentioned that the web monitoring system developed to minimize risk of hacking, defacing and down of application and sites and to inform about it after continuously monitoring the sites and applications has also been launched today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal