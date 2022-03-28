Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population is to administer vaccine against typhoid targeting children from 15 months to 15 years of age.

According to Ministry joint-spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, the nationwide vaccination campaign will kick off on April 8 and will conclude on May 1.

Parents/guardians have been requested to visit the nearby vaccination center and ensure each eligible child is vaccinated against the typhoid fever. According to Dr Adhikari, after the campaign, typhoid vaccine will be incorporated in government’s routine vaccination programmes for children.

Source: National News Agency Nepal