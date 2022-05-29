General

The government’s estimate of income and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year 2079-80 BS (2022-23) has been presented in the House.

Minister for Finance Janardan Sharma is now presenting the budget before a joint session of the Federal Parliament.

Prior to this, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota granted permission to the Minister to present the budget before the House that at 4:00 pm today. The budget was endorsed by the Council of Minister before its presentation in the House.

It may be noted that President Bidya Devi Bhandari had on May 24 presented the government new policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year in the joint session of the House and they were passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday. The government generally announces the budget being based on its policies and programmes for the given time. The Economic Survey was also unveiled on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal