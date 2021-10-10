Human Rights

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Development, Krishna Kumar Shrestha has said the government is serious for creating job opportunities within the country.

In his address to a festival reception organised by the Shuklagandaki Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today, the newly appointed minister said reinstatement of those left workless due to COVID-19 crisis remained as the main challenge of the hour. He vowed to create jobs and build a positive work environment.

Presenting the post-COVID-19 data about those becoming jobless, he said the latest data read that 1.5 million were without work and 53 percent of them were with the informal sector.

Also speaking on the occasion, Gandaki Province Assembly member Asha Koirala said they were committed to formulating and implementing industry-friendly policies.

Chamber President Hari Kumar Shrestha said the industrial sector was hit to its core by COVID-19 pandemic, seeking the government priority for its revival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal