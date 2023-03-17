Games

President Ram Chandra Paudel said the government should pay attention to boost up confidence of the players.

At a function held today at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, to congratulate and greet Nepali players selected for the World Cup Cricket qualifiers, President Paudel stressed the need for enhancing infrastructures in the sports sector.

The President noted that the Nepali cricket team has heightened the country's prestige and pride. He expressed happiness for the attainment of epochal success by the cricket team at a time when there was a dearth of infrastructures in sports sector.

He congratulated Nepali team on being selected for the World Cup cricket qualifiers. The Head-of-the-State has also extended best wishes for further success of the team in coming days.

On the occasion, Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) Chairperson Chatur Bahadur Chand shared that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' awarded cricket players this morning which he claimed has boosted up their confidence.

"Prime Minister has assured of providing all possible support for the enhancement of the standards of cricket game and players", Chand said.

Mere effort of players was not adequate, Chand said, urging President Paudel for taking initiative for garnering adequate support for cricket quality enhancement.

He further said Nepali team's opportunity to play with Test-recognized nations in coming days would help increase the level of Nepal's cricket.

Infrastructural gaps in sports sector are always realized, he said, apprising President Paudel about the situation of Kirtipur-based Cricket ground.

Almost 30,000 audience in and outside the cricket ground had encouraged the players, he said, extending thanks for their good will and support to the national team.

Also on the occasion, CAN Secretary Durga Raj Pathak had introduced the players with President Paudel.

Earlier, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had honoured the winning team members at PM residence, Baluwatar, this morning and also handed over cash Rs 300,000 each on being selected for the World Cup qualifiers. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal