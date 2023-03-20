Trading

The government has decided to accept a grant aid of 50 million Euros from the European Union for the school education sector programs.

The Council of Ministers meeting today also decided not to implement the decision to reduce the rate of subsidy being provided on chemical fertilizers to farmers through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Likewise, the government has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on "Sharing of Real Time Hydro-meteorological Data" between Nepal and Bangladesh.

Similarly, the government has decided to promote Basant Bahadur Kunwar, Tek Prasad Rai, Deepak Thapa, Shyamalal Gyawali and Kiran Bajracharya to the vacant post of additional inspector general of Nepal Police. A decision was also taken to provide relief support to the verified ineligible combatants of the armed conflict period.

The government has decided to appoint Man Bahadur Khadka as the Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Forest Corporation Limited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal