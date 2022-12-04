General

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has said the government would do its best to assist in increasing the morale of security personnel.

He also directed police officers to boost morale of police personnel. The minister was speaking at an event organised here today after taking lunch with police personnel belonging to a security battalion assigned to look after Singha Durbar.

The Home Minister also praised the police for fulfilling its duty to provide security and control crimes including during the recently held elections responsibly.

On the occasion, he also inspected the police barracks at Singha Durbar.

He directed the entire police to provide security and curb crimes by utilising technologies at maximum.

Source: National News Agency Nepal