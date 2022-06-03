General

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu has said that a high-level committee would be formed to suggest ways for better managing the demand, supplies and distribution chain of petroleum products and for handling economic impacts due to adjustment of prices of petroleum products.

In his response to issued raised during the deliberations on a proposal of urgent public importance relating to the reduction of petroleum products in a meeting of the House of Representatives today, the Minister said it was decided to form the Committee under the convenorship of National Planning Commission vice chair and it will advise the government on the matters of restructuring of Nepal Oil Corporation, use of green energy and involvement of private sectors in the distribution of petroleum products and so on.

As the Minister explained, it was compulsion for the government to rise the petro prices following its soaring prices in the international market due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite a loss of Rs 31 in the price of petrol as per the price list obtained by the NOC from its supplier on June 1, 2022, the price was deduced by Rs 10 per liter on Thursday, according to the Minister.

“The government is responsible for providing a relief to consumers,” he admitted adding that the petro products pricelist was adjusted twice a month not time and again as mentioned in the proposal.

Informing the session about the government plan to launch the use of electric stove as the campaign, the Minister assured of the effective implementation of the campaign.

Source: National News Agency Nepal