Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his team has arrived in Bajhang today to take stock of the damages caused by flood and landslide triggered by incessant rains since the night of October 17 in the district. The natural disaster has resulted in loss of lives and property in many places of the district.

Chief District Officer Mohan Adhikari briefed the PM and his team about the obtaining situation including the loss of human life and property in the district. The CDO is also the coordinator of the District Disaster Management Committee.

On the occasion, Nepali Congress general convention representative Chetraj Bajal informed that nine people have died and 21 have gone missing in the disaster incidents in the district. He handed a six-point memorandum of demands to the Prime Minister.

The memorandum calls for, among other things, searching for the people missing in the disaster, managing relief to the affected families, providing assistance for construction of house and rehabilitation of those families rendered homeless, immediately repairing and reoperating the Jayaprithvi highway, bridges, hydroelectricity and water supply facilities damaged by the flood and landslide.

Receiving the memorandum, PM Deuba expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property due to the disaster in Bajhang and said the government would bring programmes of relief, rescue and budget management to support the affected families.

Meanwhile, PM Deuba could not go to Dikhla of Thalara rural municipality in connection with onsite inspection of the damage caused by flood and landslide there since the helicopter carrying him and his team could not land there due to bad weather.

The Prime Minister took information regarding the extent of damage caused by flood and landslide in Bajhang from the District administration Office, the security bodies and the main persons in the district, at a programme held at the Nepal Army's hall here.

PM Deuba is accompanied by Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale and Nepali Congress central committee members NP Saud, Ramesh Lekhak and Bir Bahadur Balayar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal