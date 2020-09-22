Key Issues

The government is to resume regular flights to Doha of Qatar, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from October 1.

The regular flights were not resumed in these countries due to inconvenient for PCR test for international flights began from September 1. Now only charted and rescue flights are being operated.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has issued schedule for regular flights of October month in gulf countries. The Ministry had also issued flight schedule for September month.

Secretary at the Tourism Ministry, Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, told RSS that regular flights would now be resumed at Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait.

Narrow and wide-body of Nepal Airlines, Jazeera Airlines and aircraft of Himalaya Airlines would make flights to these destinations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal