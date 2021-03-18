Key Issues

The National Women Commission has urged the government to run additional classes against violence against women in schools every week.

At a programme organised by Society of Education Journalists in collaboration of Volunteer Service Overseas Nepal and Aasaman Nepal, here today, NWC member Bidya Sinha said that a team of the NWC has urged Minister for Education, Science and Technology for the same.

She said that they have requested the Minister to include the subject in school-level curriculum.

Similarly, Spokesperson at the Ministry, Deepak Sharma, said that the government has already brought a master plan of the concept of safer school concept and it would be implemented by incorporating the obstacles created by COCID-19.

He shared that the schools have been asked to compulsorily keep the complaint box in schools and regularly address the complaints of students as well as create environment not to allow occur any violent activities.

Likewise, Sudurpaschim province Chair of National Association of Rural Municipalities, Durga Dutta Ojha, said that they are committed to build child-friendly school while Executive Director of National Child Welfare Board, Milan Dharel, expressed the view that a policy-level initiative has begun for the implementation of child protection guideline in all local level and schools as children could achieved learning only in fearless environment.

President of Nepal Teachers' Federation Baburam Thapa suggested cooperation with teachers in making the Nepal Safer School Project a success. Policies and programmes relating to school could be effective by building ownership at school level, suggested Krishna Thapa, President of the Community School Management Committee Federation of Nepal.

Achievements of the 'Safe To Learn' project launched in various districts could be useful in other places, said Jaya Sankar Lal, country director of the VSO Nepal. Similarly, Santosh Maharjan of the Asaman Nepal said it had been found that many children dropped out of school midway due to violence, ill-treatment and strikes at school and social evils and discrimination.

