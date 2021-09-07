Key Issues

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the government would be given full shape soon after discussing and consulting with ruling coalition parties.

Deuba said this while responding to the queries put forth by parliament members in a meeting of the parliamentary party of the Nepali Congress today. NC President Deuba, also the parliamentary party leader, directed the parliamentary members of his party to be compulsorily present in the parliament meeting to convene from Wednesday.

The US Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was crucial for Nepal’s development and the project was brought to the country after passing through a rigorous process, NC chief whip Pushpa Bhusal quoted Deuba as saying.

MCC is a grant Nepal government received on competition after completing necessary legal process. Governments led by different political parties in the past had continually put their efforts in bringing the project to Nepal.

In the meeting today, Members of Parliament had put their views on several issues, such as making electricity production of Nepal more productive by constructing transmission line for the development of the country.

Likewise, chief whip Bhusal said, “The meeting also discussed on the matters to support the incumbent government to take ahead the previous governments’ move as Nepal can reap benefit from the project. Most of the parliamentary members made their views laying emphasis on the need of coordination, discussion and dialogue with other political parties to that end”.

The MPs also suggested undertaking a comprehensive study on the issue and educating the general public accordingly as it has come to light in a way to politicize the matter and mislead the public opinion.

Also speaking on the occasion, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki had shared the agenda, including tabling of past ordinances and bills under consideration, in the first meeting of the parliament tomorrow.

Likewise, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand shared about a diplomatic note sent to the government of India through Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding disappearance of Jayasingh Dhami in the Mahakali River while crossing through a rope way.

Khand said the parliament would also be informed of the probe report of the incident and the diplomatic note sent to Indian government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal