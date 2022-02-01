General

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has said the government will not shy away from its responsibility of enforcing the Constitution and law. Receiving a memorandum submitted by the Nepal Civil Service Employees Union here today, the Home Minister said this.

The Union submitted the memo to the Home Minister seeking actions for abuse against government employees. “The government is responsible for abiding by the Constitution and law. Those found guilty of acting against the law will be prosecuted. We are investigating the matter,” he said, asserting that any act of harassing civil servants should not be entertained.

The delegation led by Union Chair Gopal Prasad Pokhrel demanded action against those it said are guilty of extra judicial incidences against the civil servants in Mahottari, Dhankuta, Kailali, Bajhang, Parsa, Sindhupalchowk and Solukhumbu districts.

It has demanded action for ‘harassment’ against assistant forest officer Bishwaraj Pandit of Division Forest Office, Pahalmanpur in Kailali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal