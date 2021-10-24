Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the government is with the survivors of recent incidences of natural disasters and his ongoing visit to the affected areas reflected the same.

In his address to a programme organised at Phalgunanda rural municipality in Panchthar today following his inspections to the areas hit by floods and landslides in Ilam and in the district, the Prime Minister promised to bring additional relief packages for the survivors after organising a meeting of the Council of Ministers soon.

Recalling that the government had already decided to provide Rs 200 thousands each to the families of those people killed in the disaster, the Prime Minister said those becoming landless would be given a piece of land to build a house and those left homeless.

“We have visited the affected areas. The government will assess the scale of losses and take further decision through the Cabinet,” the Prime Minister said.

Stating that the off-seasonal rain has its severe implications in Mechi and Mahakali, the Prime Minister assured that the government was with the people in these moments of grief.

He went on to say that the government was thinking about the model of resettlement facilities for the affected community.

Meantime, the Prime Minister who is also the Nepali Congress President took time to claim that the party’s General Convention would take place on the scheduled date.

In his separate address to the NC cadres, he directed the party cadres to try their best to adhering to the culture of consensus while electing the new leadership.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and Minister for Energy and Water Resources Pampha Bhusal among others during his inspection to the disaster-hit areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal