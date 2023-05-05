Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that his government was advancing firmly for the strengthening of the republic and implementation of the constitution by according top priority for social justice, good-governance and prosperity.

In a message of Ubhauli Parva of Kirant community today, the PM said that progressive implementation of the rights ensured in the constitution is the key responsibility of the time and has expressed the confidence that entire community's support will be there in the government's efforts to establish people's rights.

Saying that Ubhauli Parva which came into existence with the entry of civilisation in agricultural era, the PM said that this festival is more inspiring for the agricultural country like Nepal.

The PM has added that Ubhauli Parva is being institutionalised as a common festival to all Nepalis, along with the Kirat community, having ideas on productions.

Likewise, PM Prachanda has wished for happiness, peace, long life and prosperity to all Nepalis along with the Kirat community at home and abroad.

Source: National News Agency