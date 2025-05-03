Government’s New Policies Aim to Drive Socioeconomic Transformation



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, has announced that the government’s recently unveiled policies and programs are designed to foster socioeconomic activities across the country. This announcement was made during the inauguration of a program celebrating the 11th establishment day of the Syasya Samaj Yala.





According to National News Agency Nepal, DPM Singh emphasized that the policies and programs for the upcoming fiscal year would aid in the implementation of the constitution and fulfill the public’s aspirations. He highlighted the formation of the current government as a step towards ensuring political stability and improving the livelihoods of citizens. “We must not forget the rights we achieved through long struggle,” he reminded the attendees.





DPM Singh also acknowledged the positive contributions of the Society in strengthening a cohesive community among the country’s diverse populace. He noted that various linguistic groups have developed shared values, contributing to social harmony. The Deputy Prime Minister further remarked on the unity within diversity, which he believes is key to maintaining social cohesion.





Society’s Chairman, Nawin Mangal Joshi, echoed these sentiments by stating that the Society is actively working towards promoting unity, harmony, and tolerance within the community.

