Hearing could not be completed in the case filed by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari against the government's decision at the Supreme Court. As a result, the hearing on the petition has been postponed for coming Thursday.

Though the divisional bench of SC Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Tanka Bahadur Moktan started hearing on the case, it has been postponed for Thursday due to time constraint.

It may be noted that Governor Adhikari on April 17 had filed a case at the SC demanding abrogation of the decision made by the government to form a probe committee to investigate into him without prior information and justification. Governor Adhikari was thus suspended from his position.

However, he was returned back to regular duties after the apex court stayed the decision of the government with an interim order.

Source: National News Agency Nepal