General

Govinda Ram Chepang has been elected the central Chair of Nepal Chepang Association.

He defeated his competitor Sunimaya Chepang in the election held under the Association's fifth National Convention. He obtained 123 votes against 92 by Sunimaya. The Chepangs are a minority indigenous nationalities of Nepal.

Similarly, Bil Bahadur Chepang has been elected the senior vice-chair with 115 votes while his competitor obtained 81. Similarly, Sumitra Chepang has won the election for the vice-chair with 123 votes, Santa Bahadur Chepang has been elected the general secretary with 116.

When Surendra Chepang got 119 and Bharat Lal Chepang secured 112 to win the elections of secretaries, Aaita Lal Chepang was elected unopposed for the post of treasurer.

Similarly, the new executive committee has six members from Makwanpur, five from Dhading, three from Gorkha and one each from Lamjung and Tahanu elected unopposed.

Seven members from Chitwan were elected through voting. In the 35-member committee, 30 have been elected through the Convention and remaining five will be nominated later, it is said.

According to official data, the Chepang population in Nepal is 69,233.

Though the event was inaugurated on March 17, it was suspended due to a special reason.

Source: National News Agency Nepal