Three state-owned supply companies have jointly opened Fair Price Shops in various places inside and outside of the Kathmandu Valley targeting the upcoming festivals such as Dashain, Tihar and Chhat among others.

Salt Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd, Food Management and Trading Company Limited and Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) have come up with this move to provide essential food items as well as staple food items for the nearing festivals.

Food Management Company's Deputy General Manager Shree Maniraj Khanal shared that each food item is being offered with discount up to Rs 5 compared to the retail shops. He further said, "We have offered discount in rice, beans and millet among others."

According to him, all the safety measures have been put in place to ensure that none contracts COVID-19 during the sale. "Social distancing has been implemented while the consumers were asked to use sanitizers and wash hand with soaps."

Over 25,000 quintal of rice is expected to be sold this year against 17,000 quintal in the last year. These state-agencies have also launched home-delivery service to those consumers unable to go to the fair price shops, it was shared.

Such shops were set up at Ramshahpath, Thapathali, Kalimati, Koteshwor, Teku, Prayagpokhari, Jawalakhel, Bhaktapur among others inside the Valley while such shops were run in 49 places outside of the Valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal