Govt all set to table Federal Civil Service Bill: Minister Joshi



Kathmandu: Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Bhanu Bhakta Joshi, has said preparations were on to present and endorse the Federal Civil Service Bill from the current House session.

Sharing about the ministry accomplishments since he assumed the charge amidst a programme here today, the Minister said the Bill that becomes an umbrella act for the management of civil employees of the three tiers of government had courted concerns from all quarters. As he informed, parliamentary committee-level and political dialogues on the Bill were intensified as the ministry was committed to concluding it through the ongoing parliamentary session.

He, however, admitted that there was absence of expected coordination among the three-tier governments. They are expressing dissatisfaction with each other. Stating that there is a challenge in employee management because of a pressure in the unstable political atmosphere, he said the transfer of employees is taking a pace with the change of the government.

P

olitical prejudice prevailed in the designation of employees at some local levels which has led to unproductiveness, he argued.

He claimed that uneven understanding and unity in action among people’s representatives and employees has hampered the delivery of local levels. Deputation of employees is still awaited at over 230 local levels.

Stating that political instability caused rising cases against law and financial discipline, the Minister directed the employees to follow due procedures and acts in a professional setting.

Source: National News Agency RSS