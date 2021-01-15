Health & Safety, medical

The government has allowed the emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. The Department of Drug Administration (DDA) said that the Covishield vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India has been indorsed for the emergency use.

Spokesperson of DDA Santosh KC said that a meeting of the officials held on Friday took a decision for the procurement of the vaccine prepared by the Indian company.

According to him, this is the first that the government allowed a vaccine against Covid-19.

Serum Institute of India is producing vaccines by partnering with British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The efficacy of the vaccine is considered in between 70 to 90 per cent.

In India, the vaccination drive is taking place from Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal