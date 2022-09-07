General

The government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be endorsing the 'country programme framework' (2022-2027).

The government has decided to authorize Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Poudel, to endorse and sign the programme on behalf of Nepal government. As per the decision of the Cabinet meeting shared on Wednesday, Minister Poudel has been allowed to visit Vienna, Austria, to attend the IAEA event to be held from September 23 to 27.

The government spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, informed that Minister of State for Education, Bodhmaya Kumari Yadav, was allowed to attend the 'World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education' being held in Uzbekistan from November 14 to 16.

Moreover, Education Secretary Ram Krishna Subedi has been allowed to attend the programme on 'International Study Tour to the European Union' to be held in Netherland and Belgium from November 14 to 18.

A Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers would be permitted to participate in the 'Interpol Roundtable Engagement' being held on September 12 and 13, according to Minister Karki.

Furthermore, approval was given to National Planning Commission member Saloni Pradhan Singh to take part in a conference to be held in Bhutan's Paro from November 4 to7, according to the Minister.

Decisions were made including on permitting Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari for his participation in a programme in Jordan to be held from September 5 to 8 and the Nepali delegation participating in the 55th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank Board of Governors to be held in Philippines from September 26 to 30.

Similarly, the Commerce Secretary going to participate in a programme in Canada from October 31 to November 4 has been given permission for participation while AIG Pooja Singh and Armed Police's Force's AIG Narayan Dutta Poudel have been allowed to participate in an event in the USA from October 13 to19, informed the Minister.

A team to be led by Foreign Affairs Secretary has been permitted to participate in an event on September 13 and 14. The team is invited by Indian Foreign Secretary.

Furthermore, Biratnagar Metropolitan City Mayor Nagesh Koirala and Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan have been permitted to participate in a programme to be held in Malaysia from September 20 to 23, shared Minister Karki.

Likewise, the meeting decided to accept the 8 million USD to be granted by the South Korea for the operation and implementation of the project relating to stable re-integration of the Nepali labour workers returning from South Korea.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided to nominate Krishna Lal Maharjan and Rajendra Kumar KC as the member of the privatization committee. Furthermore, the government decided to form a dialogue for the meeting of the Nepal-India Commerce Secretarial level inter-governmental committee and joint secretary intergovernmental sub-committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal