The government has decided to provide Rs 200 thousand to the households suffering bereavement from landslide and floods. The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Wednesday decided that the household losing more than two members would be provided Rs 300 thousand, according to Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

Similarly, household with five members and losing house in the flood or landslide would be provided Rs 15,000 immediately. In case of more than five family members, the family would get Rs 20,000.

Similarly, those injured in the disasters would be provided treatment free of cost. The concerned ministries have been directed to collect details on the loss and damages occurred in various parts of the country due to the unprecedented rains that occurred for some days.

All government bodies at federal, province and local levels have been asked to devote to the rescue and relief distribution and works. Similarly, those involved voluntarily in the rescue works are thanked by the government.

Meanwhile, in response to a question relating to the government’s 100 days in office, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand said the major achievement of the present government was to safeguard the Constitution which was being assailed by the previous government.

“Liberating the country from one-party capture and restoring the system of federal democratic republic is the major achievement of the government in these 100 days,” he said, arguing that government had been successful to protect Constitution despite disaster.

Similarly, Khand regarded the control of COVID-19 pandemic with the availability of vaccines as another significant achievement of the government. Most of the people working in the forefront were vaccinated and the remaining ones will be vaccinated because the import of anti-COVID vaccine was continuous.

Minister Khand further informed that if Nepal Army helicopters would be insufficient for rescue works, the helicopters from private sector would be used.

The people rescued from the flood and landslides have been housed in government schools. Government has made preparation to provide relief and compensation to the farmers by assessing the loss.

Source: National News Agency Nepal