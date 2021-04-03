General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung on Saturday said that the incumbent was actively at work to realise country’s goal of ‘Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali’.

Stating that the government is committed in this regard, Minister Gurung appreciated the role of athletes to help make the country prosperous through sports. He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of Dolakha District Knockout Football Tournament in Dolakha.

In another context, the Minister pledged his part to develop Kharidhunga sport ground in Dolakha district as a national level playground.

For this, budget could be managed for the next fiscal year, 2021/22, he said.

Tinpokhari Youth Club of Bigu Rural Municipality won the tournament organised by Dolakha Football Association. The winning team got Rs 25,000, a trophy, medal and certificates while first runner-up got Rs 10,000, a trophy, medal and certificate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal