Govt changes work style to restore normal economy: Finance Minister Pun

Kathmandu: Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun has said the government would not change its policies but work styles to recover the national economy from slump. During the 'RBBL Management Conference 2024' organized in the federal capital today, Finance Minister Pun vowed to create jobs within country and to curb exodus of youths. "There won't be fundamental changes in government policies but work style in the wake of change in Cabinet members. The policies are framed based on constitution. Difference in work style ensures different results," he reminded. He admitted that there is widespread perception- system changed, but people's status did not. "I work in a way it foils this perception and restore youths' hope and address their complaints. Review is going on for the changes and improvement," Pun stressed. According to him, it is criminal trend to disobey banking rule of paying loan. It is wrong to accuse anyone of involving in crimes merely because he/she has contact with those implicated in crimes. "There is system and law that ensure action against anyone irrespective of post and power after the investigation in case of any charge," Pun said, however, saying that time has come to mull why there is widespread questions over any institution. According to him, good governance, economic prosperity and social justice are prioritized by the present government. Public finance needs attention and action for improved economy. Government is for higher revenue collection and increased development spending. The Finance Minister admitted that national economy had seen some problems due to microfinance and cooperatives issues. He sought congruity on fiscal and monetary policies. Banking is one of the well managed sectors in Nepal, Finance Minister argued. On the occasion, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari said banking sector has mobilized huge resources. It must not be misused. Loan must not be floated to unproductive sector, he made aware the banks. Banking and financial sectors need further honesty and accountability to frustrate the assaults made from various sides. It is worrying to hear that loan is not provided without bribe, he shared, urging banks to pay heed to it well. Investment is required for sustainable and green infrastructures as per government's priority, Adhikari underlined. He expressed happiness over Rastriya Banijya Bank's performance in recent time. Chairman of Nepal Bankers' Association, Sunil KC, viewed, although banking sector was facing various challenges, it's strength was not decreased at all. Rastriya Banijya Bank's Chief Executive Officer Kiran Kumar Shrestha said the conference would be fruitful to whet debate on problems of banking and financial sectors and contribute to national economy. Source: National News Agency RSS