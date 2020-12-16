Key Issues

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved and implemented the 'Cold Wave and Snowfall Disaster Risk Reduction and Response Guidelines 2020'.

The preparedness programmes have been started in all 77 districts meant to prevent loss of human lives and properties from cold wave and snowfall with the onset of cold weather.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs Anil Pokhrel said that information collection; preparations for the operation of rescue, relief distribution and rehabilitation acts have been initiated in case of disasters occurred.

The local and district disaster management committees would collect the details after the rapid situation analysis, identify the stock of available means and resources and ask for further supplies from the federal level if there is shortfall as stated in the guidelines.

CEO Pokhrel said that programmes have been advanced for the immediate provision of managerial tasks for the relief and settlements.

For the management of the same, the officials from the Authority visited the Tarai districts and held discussions for the management and situation analysis ahead of the cold wave.

In the past one decade, a total of 116 people lost their lives due to cold wave in the country. However, the Authority said that there was paucity of records about the human casualties caused due to cold wave and snowfall.

This year more people are likely to be affected from the weather-related disasters. The people rendered homeless due to this year's monsoon flooding are likely to be affected severely in this year's cold.

Source: National News Agency Nepal