Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said that the government is committed to controlling the market price rise. Speaking at a program organized here today on the occasion of the sixth foundation day of Godavari Municipality today, she said that it was difficult for ordinary people to run the daily expenses due to high cost.

She said that the municipality has worked well for the last five years.

Mayor of the municipality Gajendra Maharjan urged the government to provide compensation to the persons who have suffered as a result of the 22-meter extension of Satdobato-Chapagaun and Satdobato-Harisiddhi roads.

Source: National News Agency Nepal