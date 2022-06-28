business, Trading

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said government was committed to development and good governance.

He was saying it while responding to the lawmakers' queries on behalf of the Prime Minister on the appropriation bill under various headings including the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Office of the President, and the National Planning Commission in the National Assembly meeting on Monday. Government objective is to move ahead for country development in line with national interest, he reminded.

The offices of the President and Vice President were being well managed to equip these institutions more. Government believes that the coordination and collaboration among the federal, provincial and local governments would materialize country's rapid development. The OPMCM has been working actively for the coordination and facilitation at the policy level for it.

Monitoring of the development works is equally important priority.

Other works of the government include control of revenue leakage, optimum use of available resources, acceleration of national pride projects, immediate solution of problems on development activities and service delivery.

According to the Minister, as India is the appropriate destination for power trade, Nepal has been currently exporting 364 MW electricity to India. The Investment Board would be made further effective, he added.

Moreover, Minister Karki informed that government had already made aware the parliament that the US State Partnership Programme (SPP) would not be forwarded.

He argued that it is global tradition to provide facilities to the former President and Vice President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal