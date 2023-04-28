Key Issues, politics

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has pledged government commitment to the development of art, culture and music.

At an event organized by the Media Solution to confer 'Music Award-2079' here Friday, DPM Shrestha argued that government had promoted art and culture. "Art and culture are the medium to express social reality. The art and culture help to advance social developments," he reminded.

The DPM hoped the society will learn much from the Music Award winners in the days to come.

Programme Chair Suman Pandit 'Bairagi' informed that the Music Khabar Team, which is active in promoting Nepali music for long, had been providing award for a decade.

Noted singer Tirtha Kumari Thapa was conferred on the 'Music Khabar Dedication Award-2079', while singer Bhojraj Kafe got the 'Decade's Singer Award', and singer Nisha Deshar the 'Decade's Singer Honour'.

Also honoured on the occasion was a journalist Sanukaji Shrestha.

Moreover, radioperson Chandra Mani Gautam was accorded with 'Music Khabar Radioperson Honour', and diaspora singer Prem Raja Mahat with 'Diaspora Music Honour'. Even the child singers were awarded in the programme.

Source: National News Agency