Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the government is committed to the reforms that encourage and attract investors. He appreciated the works carried out by the Investment Board Nepal to fulfill the need of infrastructures for sustainable development.

At the programme organized by the IBN here Wednesday, PM Deuba directed it to intensify the projects of national importance.

On the occasion, PM Deuba received the report submitted by Board CEO Sushil Bhatta and observed that economic and financial challenges in the national and international sectors should be taken into account. Additional competence is required to negotiate this situation and attract large investment.

A performance contract was signed with CEO Bhatta with a focus on where the four strategic pillars of investment board- project development and management, investment promotion, institution development, coordination, cooperation and partnership. The performance report has included the progress made in line with the strategic pillars.

In the last fiscal year, investment of over Rs 1,022 billion was accepted and five-year strategic plan endorsed.

The Board further said feasibility study on development model of the joint hydropower- West Seti and Seti River-6 was completed.

Similarly, a study report on comparative analyses on technology for the establishment of chemical fertilizer was made public on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal