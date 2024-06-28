‘Govt committed to ensuring pure drinking water’



Minister for Drinking Water, Rajendra Kumar Rai, has said government was committed to supplying pure drinking water to all people.

Laying a foundation stone to the ‘Biratnagar Drinking Water Reform Project’ being constructed by Nepal Drinking Water Corporation here Friday, Minister Rai viewed ministry was at work to end people’s compulsion of fetching drinking water from distant places. “‘One House: One Tap’ scheme would be realized with the cooperation of all three tiers of government,” he said, extending gratitude to the Japan government for providing support to build drinking water infrastructures.

Ministry secretary Suresh Acharya, and representatives from Japanese Embassy in Nepal, and JICA Nepal also expressed their views at the programme.

Official from the Drinking Water Corporation, Kamal Thapa, informed that the project launched to complete by 2026 would benefit nearly 100 thousand people in Biratnagar city.

Source: National News Agency RSS