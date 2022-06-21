General

Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand assured the visiting delegation of Communist Party of Nepal (Bahumat) that the agreement reached with the party will be implemented.

During the meeting, talks on implementing the three-point agreement reached between erstwhile CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli-led government and CPN (Bahut) on March 4, 2021 was held.

CPN (Bahumat)'s chairperson Dharmendra Bastola-led team called on Minister Khand at the latter's office on Tuesday and urged for the earliest implementation of the agreement.

Present in the meeting were secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Tek Narayan Pandey and Ministry's spokesperson Phadindra Mani Pokharel while Bastola, Hemanta Prakash Oli, Devkala Adhikari, Gunaraj Lohani and Deepak Chalaune were also in attendance representing CPN (Bahumat).

Minister Khand assured of enforcement of the agreement signed by the erstwhile government party with the party. He shared that some points in the agreement were already implemented while some were in the process of implementation.

During the meeting, Bastola appealed with the Minister for the release of his party's leaders and cadres who were in jail at the moment.

The meeting concluded reaching the understanding that meetings will be held with concerned ministries and agencies for the implementation of the agreement.

A new political party -CPN (Bahumat)-was formed following the split from the Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav;-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).

Source: National News Agency Nepal