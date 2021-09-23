Human Rights

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said government is committed to press freedom and professional rights of journalists. PM Deuba said this at a programme organized by FNJ Nepal Television Chapter to confer 'Hem-Sunil Television Award on Journalism in Risk-2078' on Thursday.

The award has been conferred on NTV reporter from Kapilvastu, Basudev Sharma.

"Constitution of Nepal built upon the glorious struggle has finely guaranteed press freedom, and freedom of opinion," PM Deuba reminded, adding that government was ready to assist in developing journalism with professionalism.

He further directed NTV management and staffs to make it more effective as it is the state-owned media. Educational programme should be prioritized by all five channels of NTV.

PM Deuba however said, "It is regarded that NTV as a state-owned media only praises the government activities. It must be ended. NTV should have courage to criticize government by examining the facts in a fair manner." He underscored the need of editorial independence, fairness, and professionalism in the state-run media because they are in favour of inclusive democracy.

According to him, even the journalism was increasingly becoming a risky sector due to growing natural disasters and pandemic. So, journalists' role to inform people despite hostility is laudable, he added.

On the occasion, the PM assured that government had planned to vaccinate to all qualified Nepalis against COVID-19 by coming mid-March. He committed to not allow paucity on treatment to the coronavirus infected persons.

The award carries the purse of Rs 51,000.

Secretary at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Dr Baikuntha Aryal, pledged Ministry supported to make journalism fair, dignified, responsible, credible and transparent.

Source: National News Agency Nepal