Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, vowed to effectively implement law, review irrelevant laws and make necessary ones to solve problems facing journalism.

Extending a message of best wishes on the occasion of the 8th National Journalism Day today, Minister Sharma shared information that efforts were underway to recognize mass communications media as national industry, make systematic the regulation on advertisement, and formulate necessary laws on media.

"There are a lot for government to do in journalism sector for its development. Nepali media is dented much by the earthquake and COVID-19. Strengthening of media houses and ensuring physical and professional security of journalists is government's priority," she said.

She, however, observed that Nepali journalism has made a huge progress.

The Minister reminded that the rights to freedom of press can not be trampled as the preamble of constitution itself has mentioned 'full freedom of press'. She further pledged that government would not let any activity that suppresses press freedom.

"Today is a glorious day. It is a significant opportunity to discuss present responsibility by reviewing the Nepali journalism sustaining over 122 years," she said, paying tribute to those who lost lives in various campaigns for social transformation via journalism.

The Minister extended best wishes to all journalists and those involved in journalism sector.

The National Journalism Day is observed every year on Baisakh 24 in commemoration of the Day the publication of Gorkhapatra newspaper began in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal