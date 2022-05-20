General

Minister for Water Supply Umakanta Chaudhari on Friday said the government was committed to the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

At a conference organised in Jakarta, Indonesia by the UN Sanitation and Water for All, the Minister reminded that citizens' access to safe drinking water and sanitation has been established as fundamental right and the government was committed to its implementation. There is huge importance of safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in preventing diseases and, he stressed the need for a long-lasting solution to reduce impacts in the areas caused by climate change.

He also expressed the hope that the meeting would contribute to exchange learning after identifying the area that need investment for institutional capacity development.

To carry out effective work in drinking water, sanitation and hygiene as per the federal system, there has been cooperation between the government of all three levels of Nepal, according to him.

The Minister reached Jakarta to take part in the minister-level meeting that took place on May 18-19. He was accompanied by a team, comprising Secretary of the Ministry Suresh Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal