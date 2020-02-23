Key Issues, politics

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa 'Badal' has said that Nepal has been able to make a good impact in the international forum with significant improvement in the state of law and order in the country.

Speaking at the Bagmati state-level security symposium organised by the Home Ministry here today, he said the government is making diplomatic efforts with India to return Nepali territory in Kalapani. A new strategy is being adopted to guarantee law and order to the people, and mobilize security forces to consolidate border security outposts to oversee the demarcation with the two neighbouring countries, he said.

He also shared that the government is moving ahead with policy programmes in order to realize its goal under the Visit Nepal year 2020.

Chief Minister of Bagmati Dormani Poudel and Minister for Internal Affairs Shalikram Jamakattel are also taking part in the seminar.

The security symposium has been organised in order to review the state of law and order in the 13 districts in Bagmati, adopt ways to check crime, distribution of passport and citizenship, and seek ways to resolve border issues with China, according to Chief District Officer of Makwanpur Narayan Prasad Bhatta.

Home Secretary Maheswar Neupane, heads of Nepal Police and Armed Police and National Investigation Department, high-ranking Nepal Army officials and CDOs of all the 13 districts are talking part in the symposium.

Source: National News Agency Nepal