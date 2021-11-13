General

Minister for Law, Justice and Federal Affairs, Dilendra Prasad Badu, has said government was confident that the problem facing the judiciary would fizzle out soon.

At a programme organized to inaugurate a community health unit at Bethanchowk Rural Municipality-3 in the district, Minister Badu said, "Government is of the belief that the dispute in judiciary will be resolved from within the judiciary itself. It is what government wants too." The bench-bar relations should be harmonious by resolving the disputed issues.

The Minister stressed that people must not be obstructed for long from getting justice. He also pointed out the need of decentralizing the High Court and District Court in order to reduce the burden at Supreme Court. Effective implementation of federalism would help solve problems in judiciary, according to him.

The people must be ensured justice in time as per constitution. Badu was for the predictability of the time of verdict.

On a different note, Minister Badu said government had also given priority to the issues of peace process because the Comprehensive Peace Accord was yet to be concluded. He underscored the need for ensuring justice to the conflict victims.

